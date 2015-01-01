…Qualitative…Criminology (QC) is short for The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology, an open access journal. QC is free for the academic community and the public to read. Since 2013, we are the best journal devoted to qualitative criminal justice and criminology. We publish peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary research on making laws, breaking them, and societal and cultural reaction. We also publish work on criminal justice processes, systems, and the personnel who administer criminal justice. Our publications inform criminal justice and criminological concepts, theories, methods, policies, and practices. We focus on research that analyzes non-numerical information to improve knowledge and understanding. We also publish research that combines qualitative with quantitative methods, or uses quantitative methods to analyze qualitative criminal justice and criminology. You can search our pubs or browse, below. To get in touch, email us.