Volkan Topalli

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Georgia State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | aysps.gsu.edu/profile/volkan-topalli/

Twitter | @VolkanTopalli

Topic | Offender decision-making, urban violence, drug markets, future crime

Method | Mixed-methods, semi-structured interviews, psychological surveys, archival data analysis

Bio | Volkan Topalli is Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Georgia State University. He received his PhD in Experimental Social Psychology from Tulane University in 1998. His scholarly research addresses violence in urban settings, with a particular focus on the decision-making of street criminals. To pursue these interests he employs a multi-method approach with active, noninstitutionalized hardcore street offenders (robbers, carjackers, drug dealers). He has conducted roughly 400 interviews with such individuals in New Orleans, St. Louis, and Atlanta over the past 20 years. His current research is on the decision-making of offenders in cybercontexts and the future of crime and accelerating technology. His research has been supported by such agencies as the National Science Foundation, the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation, The Centers for Disease Control, and the National Institute of Justice. He is author of peer-reviewed research in such outlets as Criminology, Justice Quarterly, The British Journal of Criminology, The Journal of Quantitative Criminology, and Criminal Justice & Behavior.