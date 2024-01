Tri Keah S. Henry

Affiliation | Indiana University Bloomington

Email | [email protected]

Twitter | @keahhenry

Topic | Discretionary decision-making, sentencing, case processing, racial/ethnic disparate treatment

Method | Quantitative analysis, mixed-methods research

Bio | Tri Keah S. Henry earned her PhD in criminal justice and criminology from Sam Houston State University and is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Indiana University-Bloomington. Her recent work has appeared in Crime & Delinquency; Criminal Justice Policy Review; Journal of Aggression, Conflict, and Peace Research; Violence Against Women; and, Feminist Criminology. Her current research interests include examining the effects of extralegal disparities on discretionary decision-making during case processing.