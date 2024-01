Travis Linnemann

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Kansas State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | travislinnemann.com

Twitter | @crimemann

Topic | Police, drug wars

Method | Textual, visual

Bio | Travis Linnemann is Assistant Professor of Sociology at Kansas State University. Working in the areas of critical/cultural criminology, his research concerns the wars on drugs and terror, contemporary US police violence and the ways crime is imagined and represented in popular culture.