Tobias Kammersgaard

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of York

Email | [email protected]

Website | pure.au.dk/portal/en/persons/tobias-kammersgaard(1e01206b-4f87-4fe4-8783-2690a6cfb472).html

Twitter | @TKammersgaard

Topic | Drug policy, policing, private security, urban studies, marginalization, racialization, problematizations, Foucault

Method | Participant observation, qualitative interviews, discourse analysis

Bio | Tobias Kammersgaard is a member of the Department of Social Policy and Social Work at the University of York. Formerly, he was a postdoctoral researcher at Centre for Alcohol and Drug Research, Aarhus University. In his doctoral studies he investigated the policing and problematization of marginalized drug users in public space in two cities in Denmark. His work appears in journals such as International Journal of Drug Policy, Contemporary Drug Problems and Policing and Society. He has an ongoing interest in drug policy and the policing of drug users, but recent research has also focused on people who are marginalized along other lines, such as ethnic and racial minorities, and the policing of these. The overall purpose of his research is to explore the various power-knowledge networks that are involved in the control of crime and other (unwanted) behavior.