Timothy Dickinson

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Texas at El Paso

Email | [email protected]

Website | utep.edu/liberalarts/criminal-justice/people/timothy-dickinson.html

Twitter | @timothydickins2

Topic | Offender decision-making, identity work, talk

Method | Qualitative interviews, observations

Bio | Timothy Dickinson is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice. His research focuses on examining how communication affects interaction among offenders and non-offenders and how it ultimately shapes offending outcomes. He also explores how offenders construct and project their identities and how this then influences their decisions. His best work has been coauthored with Scott Jacques.