Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | University of Texas at El Paso
Email | [email protected]
Website | utep.edu/liberalarts/criminal-justice/people/timothy-dickinson.html
Twitter | @timothydickins2
Topic | Offender decision-making, identity work, talk
Method | Qualitative interviews, observations
Bio | Timothy Dickinson is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice. His research focuses on examining how communication affects interaction among offenders and non-offenders and how it ultimately shapes offending outcomes. He also explores how offenders construct and project their identities and how this then influences their decisions. His best work has been coauthored with Scott Jacques.