Thomas Holt

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Michigan State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | cj.msu.edu/directory/holt-thomas.html

Twitter | @cybercrimeprof

Topic | Cybercrime, criminological theories

Method | Grounded theory, use of online data/new media

Bio | Thomas J. Holt is a Professor and Director of the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. His research focuses on all manner of cybercrimes, with particular emphasis on hacking, data breaches, and illicit market operations online via both the Open and Dark Web. Dr. Holt has published myriad articles in outlets such as The British Journal of Criminology, Crime & Delinquency, and Terrorism & Political Violence, as well as multiple books and edited volumes. Finally, his research has been funded by various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the National Institute of Justice, and the National Science Foundation.