Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | Michigan State University
Email | [email protected]
Website | cj.msu.edu/directory/holt-thomas.html
Twitter | @cybercrimeprof
Topic | Cybercrime, criminological theories
Method | Grounded theory, use of online data/new media
Bio | Thomas J. Holt is a Professor and Director of the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. His research focuses on all manner of cybercrimes, with particular emphasis on hacking, data breaches, and illicit market operations online via both the Open and Dark Web. Dr. Holt has published myriad articles in outlets such as The British Journal of Criminology, Crime & Delinquency, and Terrorism & Political Violence, as well as multiple books and edited volumes. Finally, his research has been funded by various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the National Institute of Justice, and the National Science Foundation.