Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice

Publisher of …Qualitative…Criminology

Email | [email protected]

Website | swacj.org

Twitter | @swacj

Bio | JQCJC (“Qualitative Criminology”) is the official journal of the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice. SWACJ is a regional organization affiliated with the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. SWACJ’s objectives are to encourage and foster communication among individual members, among other organizations and associations of higher education, and among components and agencies of the criminal justice system; promote a high standard of education in the administration of justice; and, encourage and promote progress in criminal justice planning and research.