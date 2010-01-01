Stephanie DiPietro

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Iowa

Email | [email protected]

Website | scholar.google.com/citations?user=hVaUCfsAAAAJ&hl=en

Topic | Immigration and crime, life course criminology, criminal desistance, post-war adaptation and development

Method | Interviews, observation

Bio | Stephanie DiPietro received her Ph.D. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland in 2010. Her research focuses primarily on patterns of adaptation (and maladaptation) among immigrant and refugee groups, with a particular focus on violence and delinquency. Recently, Dr. DiPietro has been engaged in a qualitative study of Bosnian refugees and nationals who experienced the Bosnian war (1992-1995) in early childhood. The focus of this cross-national study is on sources of risk and resilience in behavioral trajectories over the life course among youth exposed to war, with a particular emphasis on the cognitive framing of traumatic events, and changing family and community dynamics in the wake of social crises. Dr. DiPietro is the co-recipient of the 2011 W.E.B. Du Bois Fellowship from the National Institute of Justice for her research on the relationships among race-ethnicity, immigrant status, marriage, and offending as well as the recipient of a 2013–2014 J. William Fulbright Award for her research on family and community dynamics and criminal trajectories in post-war Bosnia-Herzegovina.