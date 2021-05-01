Call for Papers | Special Issue on Solving Systemic Problems in Qualitative Criminology

Guest Editor | Natalie Todak

Purpose | Qualitative criminologists encounter unique challenges related to productivity, legitimacy, and opportunity. This special issue brings attention to the systemic problems stifling qualitative criminology, with the more important goal of identifying solutions. Papers should identify and describe a problem, including its causes, nature, and consequences; provide and analyze illustrative examples; and, propose plus explain the potential efficacy of one or more solutions. Of particular interest are papers that highlight the personal or vicarious experiences of qualitative criminologists, and propose pragmatic yet innovative ideas for change.

Possible topics include but are not limited to:

Research (e.g., obtaining grants and fellowships, utility of primary vs. secondary data)

Research products (e.g., publishing, presenting)

Education (e.g., teaching, mentoring, graduate school)

Productivity metrics and their effects (e.g., on the job market, assessment, and promotion)

Networking and collaboration

Submissions | Papers should be received by May 1, 2021. Please follow the instructions on How To Submit and be aware of How We Review. When submitting, you will encounter a text box upon clicking “Request Publication”; in that box, please specify that your paper is for this special issue. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Todak at [email protected].