Call for Papers | Special Issue on Reclaiming Our Stories: Centering BIWOC Voices & Experiences in the Carceral State

Guest Editors | Janet Garcia-Hallett, Kanika Samuels-Wortley, Tri Keah Henry, and Andrea Boyles

Purpose | This special issue pays critical attention to systemic forces that impact Black, Indigenous, Women of Color (BIWOC). It intends to honor, respect, and reinforce the visibility of Black, Indigenous, Women of Color not only as victims of carceral systems, but to showcase our presence as experts in this area. In both instances, there continues to be erasure and invisibility that we hope to transform through this special issue. As the leading criminological journal highlighting qualitative work, we seek manuscripts that are solely qualitative in approach and we openly welcome attention to the carceral state both within and outside of the American context.

Possible topics include but are not limited to:

State violence (e.g., police violence, community violence, interpersonal violence)

The role and impact of discretion for BIWOC, as criminal justice practitioners and as justice-involved individuals

Experiences navigating the various stages of carceral systems (e.g., case processing, incarceration, reentry)

Submission Instructions |

By December 1, 2020, submit an abstract and cover letter to Dr. Garcia-Hallett at Garcia-Hallett, [email protected]. In the cover letter, please share how you personally identify with the special issue’s aim to highlight the voices of Black, Indigenous, Women of Color (BIWOC) scholars. (If you learn of the special issue after this deadline but would like to submit a paper, please contact Dr. Garcia-Hallett.)

By February 1, 2021, selected authors should receive an invitation to submit full-length papers.

By August 1, 2021, submit the full-length paper. Please follow the instructions on How To Submit and be aware of How We Review. When submitting, you will encounter a text box upon clicking “Request Publication”; in that box, please specify that your paper is for this special issue.

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Garcia-Hallett at [email protected].