Silke Meyer

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | School of Health Sciences and Social Work | Griffith Criminology Institute | Griffith Centre for Mental Health | Griffith University

Email | [email protected]

Website | research.monash.edu/en/persons/silke-meyer

Twitter | @SilkeMeyer_DFV

Topic | Domestic violence, victimization, perpetration, service responses

Method | In-depth interviews, focus groups, thematic analysis, mixed-methods

Bio | Professor Silke Meyer is the Leneen Forde Chair in Child and Family Research in the School of Health Sciences and Social Work at Griffith University. She a member of the Griffith Criminology Institute and the Griffith Centre for Mental Health. She is the former Deputy Director of the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre and continues to hold an adjunct appointment with the Centre. She is a criminologist and social worker by training, bringing practical and theoretical expertise to her research, teaching and writing. Her research centres on different aspects of domestic and family violence, including women and children’s safety, wellbeing and recovery, men’s accountability in their role as perpetrators and fathers, experiences specific to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the role of domestic and family violence-informed practice in child protection, policing and court proceedings. She is an expert in holistic and collaborative service responses to individuals and families affected by domestic and family violence, including evidence-based policy and practice reform.