Sharon Ingrid Kwok

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Western Sydney University

Email | [email protected]

Website | westernsydney.edu.au/staff_profiles/uws_profiles/doctor_sharon_kwok

Topic | Triad Society, Chinese organised crime, criminal organisation, cultural criminology

Method | Ethnography, interviews

Bio | Sharon Ingrid Kwok is a Lecturer (Criminology) in the School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney Universituy, specializing in the study of triad society and Chinese organised crime. Being the only female researcher conducting ethnographic research on triad society, she has been interviewed by various international media, such as ABC, CNN, TIME, New York Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and Strait Times etc. on triad related topics. She has published a number of refereed papers and book chapters in Qualitative Research, British Journal of Criminology, Trends in Organized Crime, Oxford Bibliographies, and Encyclopedia of Criminology &Criminal Justice.