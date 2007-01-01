Scott Bowman

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Texas State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | cj.txstate.edu/people/faculty/bowman.html

Twitter | @DrScottBowman

Topic | Critical Criminology, race/ethnicity/SES and criminal justice, juvenile justice

Method | Semi-structured interviewing, content analysis, field-research, mixed-methods

Bio | Scott Bowman, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Texas State University. He joined the faculty in 2007 after earning his Ph.D. in Justice Studies from Arizona State University. Dr. Bowman is author of the edited, two-volume book Color Behind Bars: Racism in the U.S. Prison System, as well as scholarly work that has been recently published in Critical Criminology, Criminal Justice Policy Review, Race and Social Problems, and the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology. His research interests include critical examinations of the juvenile justice system, race/ethnicity, socio-economics, and the intersectionalities in the criminal justice system, and the role of implicit bias in criminal justice attitudes and decision-making.