Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | Keele University
Email | [email protected]
Website | keele.ac.uk/spgs/staff/samweston
Twitter | @sam_k_weston
Topic | Policing, vulnerability, risk prevention and early intervention
Method | Ethnography, narrative interviews, semi-structured interviews
Bio | Samantha Weston is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Keele University, England. She is interested in the overarching themes of social inequality, and the exclusion, discrimination and injustice of marginalized communities. Her research can be consolidated under the overarching theme of ‘Risk Prevention’, particularly how risk prevention measures have been applied to the areas of substance misuse, but more recently this has expanded to include child sexual exploitation and ‘vulnerabilities’.