Samantha Weston

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Keele University

Email | [email protected]

Website | keele.ac.uk/spgs/staff/samweston

Twitter | @sam_k_weston

Topic | Policing, vulnerability, risk prevention and early intervention

Method | Ethnography, narrative interviews, semi-structured interviews

Bio | Samantha Weston is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Keele University, England. She is interested in the overarching themes of social inequality, and the exclusion, discrimination and injustice of marginalized communities. Her research can be consolidated under the overarching theme of ‘Risk Prevention’, particularly how risk prevention measures have been applied to the areas of substance misuse, but more recently this has expanded to include child sexual exploitation and ‘vulnerabilities’.