R.V. Gundur

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Flinders University

Email | [email protected]

Website | ravejudgerun.com

Twitter | @gr4d

Topic | Organized crime, prison gangs, illicit markets, cybercrime

Method | Interviews, ethnographic observation, thematic analysis, document analysis, open-source data collection

Bio | R.V. Gundur is a criminologist based in Australia. He studies illicit markets, street and prison gangs, and cybercrime. He holds a PhD in criminology from Cardiff University, where he was an ESRC scholar; a MSc in criminology from the University of Oxford; a MA in international relations from the Australian National University, where he was a Hedley Bull Scholar; and a BA in Spanish and Latin American Studies from Tulane University. His work has appeared on reports published by the European Union and the City of London Police and he has been published in several academic journals including Urban Affairs Review; Deviant Behavior; and International Criminal Justice Review. He is a hobbyist photographer.