Rod K. Brunson

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Northeastern University

Email | [email protected]

Website | https://tinyurl.com/y4j6tchp

Topic | Concentrated neighborhood disadvantage, police-community relations, youth violence

Method | Interviewing, observation, mixed-methods

Bio | Rod K. Brunson, Ph.D., is the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr., Professor of Public Life in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and the Department of Political Science at Northeastern University. He is also the Director of Graduate Mentoring and Diversity Initiatives in the College of Social Sciences and Humanities. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Criminology and has produced a steady stream of research informing criminal justice policy and crime control practices. Brunson’s scholarship appears in the British Journal of Criminology, Criminology, Criminology & Public Policy, City & Community, Evaluation Review, Urban Affairs Review, and the Journal of Research, Crime and Delinquency.