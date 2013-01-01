Robert J. Durán

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Texas A&M University

Email | [email protected]

Website | iberalarts.tamu.edu/sociology/profile/robert-j-duran/

Topic | Racialized social control, gangs, violence, officer-involved shootings

Method | Ethnography, mixed-methods

Bio | Robert J. Durán is associate professor of sociology at Texas A&M University. He is the author of Gang Life in Two Cities: An Insider’s Journey (2013) and The Gang Paradox: Inequalities and Miracles on the U.S.-Mexico Border (2018). Both books were published by Columbia University Press. He is currently working on a book focusing on officer-involved shootings.