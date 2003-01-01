Rashi Shukla

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation: University of Central Oklahoma

Email: [email protected]

Website: uco.edu/centraldirectory/profiles/134118

Topic: Substance use, decision-making, drug policy, rural crime

Method: Interviewing, observation, mixed-methods

Bio: Rashi Shukla is professor of criminal justice at the University of Central Oklahoma. She received her Ph.D. from Rutgers University in 2003. Her books include Inside Ethnography: Researchers Reflect on the Challenges of Reaching Hidden Populations (University of California Press, 2019), co-edited with Miriam Boeri, and Methamphetamine: A Love Story (University of California Press, 2016).