Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation: University of Central Oklahoma
Email: [email protected]
Website: uco.edu/centraldirectory/profiles/134118
Topic: Substance use, decision-making, drug policy, rural crime
Method: Interviewing, observation, mixed-methods
Bio: Rashi Shukla is professor of criminal justice at the University of Central Oklahoma. She received her Ph.D. from Rutgers University in 2003. Her books include Inside Ethnography: Researchers Reflect on the Challenges of Reaching Hidden Populations (University of California Press, 2019), co-edited with Miriam Boeri, and Methamphetamine: A Love Story (University of California Press, 2016).