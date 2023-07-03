Skip to main content
Published on Aug 03, 2023DOI

"'Can I Get Some Harder Work?': Former Juvenile Offenders Narrated Educational Experiences in Juvenile Correctional Facilities" (by Deneil D. Christian, Joshua L. Adams, and Carl M. Miedich): Review 2

by Anonymous Reviewer for "Qualitative Criminology"
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
by Deneil D. Christian, Tennessee State University, Joshua L. Adams, Arizona State University, and Carl M. Miedich, Liberty University
Vote: Publish pending major changes

More demographic and criminal variables of participants would help understand the effect of educational achievement in the correctional facility on their future, such as the relationship between high school diploma/GED and their current living and recidivism. Ex) crimes they committed, first-time offender or chronic offender, age admitted to the juvenile correctional facility, how long it took to obtain a diploma, previous educational level completed, and family background.

Writing: Informal terms were used, which I believe are not appropriate in academic writing. Ex) On any given day, unfortunately, like …

Requires proofreading.

Even though the authors clarified that 10 participants were a proper sample size for the method they used, a larger sample size would present stronger arguments for policy implication.

