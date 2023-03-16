Skip to main content
Published on Apr 16, 2023DOI

"A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison" (Pious Maedzenge and Dawn Beichner-Thomas): Review 4

by Eden Begna Gobena
Published onApr 16, 2023
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison
A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison
by Pious Maedzenge, University of Missouri - St. Louis and Dawn Beichner-Thomas, Illinois State University
  • Published on Aug 23, 2023
  • www.qualitativecriminology.com

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The paper is well written and addresses a very important issue; however, in the introduction section, how the paper addresses the literature gap is unclear. Thus, it is good if the author explicitly explains the gap in the literature and how this paper addresses it. The other issue is related to ethical considerations in the methodology section. The author didn’t describe what kind of ethical considerations were taken during the data collection process. Since the study participants are a marginalized group and are a sensitive topic, ethical considerations are very important, and they should also be stated in the paper. Finally, I also have some minor comments on the paper, which I stated with track changes. I will attach the paper with the comments together with this review form.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
