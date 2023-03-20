"Blood on the Walls: The Influence of Place Management on Jail and Prison Victimization" (Victor J. St. John): Review 2

Vote: Publish pending major changes

I found the topic to be interesting, and the paper is written coherently. My initial thinking was, ‘Do not publish’. My reasoning for this is that I felt that the article is very descriptive with very little analytic content. I am also concerned that the methods described do not appear to be aligned with how the data is presented in the paper i.e. it came across as regular interview material rather than as data mined from discourse/discursive analysis. My reason for deciding that it should be considered for publication with major revisions is because I do think that the paper will be of interest to policymakers, but perhaps more importantly to prison authorities and managers. Another reason for this decision is that the idea of ‘place management’ in discussing prison/jail conditions is unique and could potentially link this paper to those more interested in spatial management. This makes sense given Foucault’s work on the panopticon, which is not raised in this paper but really should be given how formative it is. I also think that a discussion or description of the difference between ‘jail’ and ‘prison’ is critical in this paper – there is an assumption that people understand this difference, not recognizing that this is situated knowledge. What I am recommending then is the following: