"Prison Foodways in Orange is the New Black" (by Ami E. Stearns, Morgan Wilson, and McKenzie Richard): Review 1

The author needs to address the recent and significant study on prison food in European prisons, conducted by An-Sofie Vanhouche (2022). See Vanhouche, AS (2022). Prison Food Identity, Meaning, Practices, and Symbolism in European Prisons. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96125-1

In the Methods section the author claims that “this is a qualitative study” (p.4). The author needs to explain in which way the study is a qualitative one and which qualitative methods, that are used. Are the methods and analytical strategy derived from media science like ‘shot-to-shot’ analysis or maybe other methods taken from media science?