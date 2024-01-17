Skip to main content
Published on Jan 17, 2024

"Prison Foodways in Orange is the New Black" (by Ami E. Stearns, Morgan Wilson, and McKenzie Richard): Review 1

by Linda Kjær Minke
Vote: Publish Pending Minor Changes

  • Page 2: The reference “Citation Blinded, 2019” must be corrected.

  • The author needs to address the recent and significant study on prison food in European prisons, conducted by An-Sofie Vanhouche (2022). See Vanhouche, AS (2022). Prison Food Identity, Meaning, Practices, and Symbolism in European Prisons. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96125-1

  • In the Methods section the author claims that “this is a qualitative study” (p.4). The author needs to explain in which way the study is a qualitative one and which qualitative methods, that are used. Are the methods and analytical strategy derived from media science like ‘shot-to-shot’ analysis or maybe other methods taken from media science?

  • Please check if references are missing doi information.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to read this interesting and well-written paper, which contributes to the important research field on prison food. I only have few comments, that I think the author needs to address before publishing.

