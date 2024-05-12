Skip to main content
Published on Jun 12, 2024

"'They Don’t Want Us Anywhere': The Impact of Anti-Homelessness Laws on Unsheltered Residents of Fort Worth, Texas" (by Brie Diamond): Review 2

by Anonymous Reviewer for "Qualitative Criminology"
Vote: Publish as is

Explain: This is a well-written and thoroughly researched article that sheds light on an important and timely topic. Camping bans continue to be implemented in jurisdictions across the country. This study adds to the limited literature on the topic through interviews with 18 individuals directly impacted by this type of ban. The study also adds to the literature in an important way by examining the issue in a location that has not yet been included in the literature (Ft. Worth, Texas). The findings from this study have clear implications for researchers as well as practitioners.

