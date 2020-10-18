Letter from the Outgoing Editor

Welcome to the first issue of Volume 9 of the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology, and my last issue as editor. I am happy to hand over the position to Scott Jacques from Georgia State University, who has a solid record as a qualitative researcher. The journal is in excellent hands, and I wish Scott and his editorial team the best as they continue to advance the journal and qualitative research.

There are many people that I need to thank. First and foremost, thank you to the SWACJ Executive Board. They are an amazing group of people who provided the support I needed to maintain the journal over the past three years. Second, thank you to all of the reviewers who took the time to provide feedback to authors. It is a time-consuming process, and I appreciate everyone who contributed. To the authors, thank you for your patience during what sometimes was a very long process. Thanks also to Richard Hernandez, who helped with administrative tasks and proofreading.

Last but not least, my managing editor, Melissa Hayslip. Words cannot express how much I depended on her to do my job as editor. She was fantastic, and I could not have done it without her.