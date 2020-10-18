Skip to main content
Published on Nov 18, 2020

Letter from the Outgoing Editor

by Lynne Vieraitis
Published onNov 18, 2020
Letter from the Outgoing Editor

Welcome to the first issue of Volume 9 of the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology, and my last issue as editor. I am happy to hand over the position to Scott Jacques from Georgia State University, who has a solid record as a qualitative researcher. The journal is in excellent hands, and I wish Scott and his editorial team the best as they continue to advance the journal and qualitative research.

There are many people that I need to thank. First and foremost, thank you to the SWACJ Executive Board. They are an amazing group of people who provided the support I needed to maintain the journal over the past three years. Second, thank you to all of the reviewers who took the time to provide feedback to authors. It is a time-consuming process, and I appreciate everyone who contributed. To the authors, thank you for your patience during what sometimes was a very long process. Thanks also to Richard Hernandez, who helped with administrative tasks and proofreading.

Last but not least, my managing editor, Melissa Hayslip. Words cannot express how much I depended on her to do my job as editor. She was fantastic, and I could not have done it without her.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
