[Letter from Book Review Editor]

Dear readers:

The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology has been more successful than many initially believed possible. The idea for this journal originally emerged, as some may be aware, from a qualitative methods class at Sam Houston State University taught by Willard Oliver, who would go on to serve as the first editor of the journal. I have had the distinct pleasure of watching the journal grow from a primordial idea bubbling in a graduate classroom to a full-fledged scholarly outlet. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together as editors, editorial board members, authors, reviewers, and, of course, readers. I am confident that the journal will only continue to flourish in the years to come.

JQCJC has reached a point where it no longer needs its original stewards. Will recently handed over editorship to Thomas Holt, who will carry the journal forward. I have stayed on for this issue to help ease the transition, but I believe that it is also time for me to step aside as well. I enjoyed every moment as book review editor but new blood is necessary to keep things fresh. So it is with heavy heart that I am stepping down as book review editor of JQCJC. Ashley Farmer has graciously agreed to take over my position. I have the utmost confidence in her abilities. She will be the official book review editor of the journal effective Fall 2016.

I would like to thank SWACJ, Sam Houston State University, as well as the contributors, reviewers, readers, and anyone else involved in making JQCJC a success. In particular, I would like to express appreciation to Will Oliver. Without his efforts, this journal would not have been more than scribbling in a waste bin.

I wish you all the best as I depart. Keep up the good work. Sincerely,

Kevin F. Steinmetz, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work Kansas State University

P.S. On an unrelated note, this issue of JQCJC does not include a historical book review. This decision was not due to a lack of interest in producing these reviews (indeed, the historical book reviews have by far been my favorite part of the job). Rather, unforeseen circumstances interfered with the production of a historical review for this issue. Ashley will work to resume these reviews for the Fall 2016 issue.