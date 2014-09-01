Welcome to the second issue of volume two of the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology. Rather than closing with acknowledgments, I would like to start this editorial introduction with them. First and foremost, I would like to thank both the editorial board members and the reviewers for this volume of the journal. Their names are listed at the beginning of this issue for without them, this journal would not be possible. Still further, if it was not for the hard work and dedication of my book review editor, Kevin Steinmetz, who recently accepted an academic appointment at Kansas State University, one-half of this particular issue would not have been possible. And finally, the three people who have helped professionalize this journal must be lauded for their hard work and efforts and they are Ronda Harris (copy-editor), Harriet McHale (publishing), and Melina Gilbert (webmaster). I sincerely appreciate everyone’s hard work and commitment to the journal.

There have been a few changes to journal over the past year, mostly in regard to the editorial board. Over the past years we have lost two editorial board members. We lost Jock Young under unfortunate circumstances for which the Spring issue featured a well written obituary by Robert Donald Weide of New York University who was a student, mentee, and friend of Jock Young. I received kind words for printing that tribute from Mrs. Young and I encourage anyone who has not read it to look to the archive section for the last issue of the journal.

We also lost editorial board member Stephanie C. Kane under more fortunate circumstances as her area of research has developed into fields outside of CJC and she felt it was time to move on from her role as editorial board member. We wish Stephanie all the best in her future qualitative research pursuits.

In finding replacements and deciding to expand the editorial board by one extra member, the journal has been very fortunate in the three new additions to the board. First, from the United States, we added Dr. Rod K. Brunson from Rutgers University, whose research focuses on the interactions of race, class, and gender, and their relationships to criminal justice practices. The journal would like to welcome Rod Brunson to the editorial board.

The journal also reached out to more scholars outside of the United States to ensure that the journal is not entirely US-centric. Joining the editorial board is Dr. Alberto Testa who has dual appointments at the University of West London in the United Kingdom and the University of Bologna in Italy. Benvenuto al comitato esecutivo, Professore Testa. And a warm welcome to Dr. Alyce McGovern who serves in the School of Social Sciences at the University of New South Wales in Australia. Welcome to the editorial board, Dr. McGovern.

Since the last issue, there has also been some changes in the affiliation of some of our board members. Dr. Fiona Brookman, who was at the University of Glamorgan, Wales is now at University of South Wales in the United Kingdom; and J. Mitchell Miller, who was at the University of Texas, San Antonio is now at the University of North Florida. Congratulations to both of you on your new positions.

As I write this editorial introduction, I have just returned from the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice’s annual conference in South Padre Island. Holding a conference on the beach next to a waterpark and surrounded by seafood restaurants was a nice change of pace. Everyone enjoyed the venue so much there is talk of returning again next year and the planned conference theme is on prisoner reentry, a popular topic for qualitative scholarship. Perhaps for those scholars publishing in this area of research, a presentation at next year’s SWACJ conference may be in order, along with a sunset or two on the beach.

Speaking of next year at this time … now that I have settled into a routine with the journal, I believe that to be a good indicator that it is time for me to step down and turn over the editorship to someone else. As I will have served as the editor for four years next fall (one year starting up the journal and the editing of three volumes), I have asked the SWACJ board to form a search committee early next year to begin searching for my replacement. The new editor will transition into the position at the end of 2015 and serve from 2016 through 2018 (volumes 4-6). If you are interested in serving as the editor, look for the announcement from the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice and continuing reading the journal as I hope to have an update on the search for the second editor of JQCJC.

In the meantime, enjoy the current issue which features four diverse articles, including a very timely article from Leon and Weitzer on the legalization of recreational marijuana, Chenault’s discussion of prison fieldwork since Marquart’s seminal publication in the 1980s, which is followed by Umamaheswar’s discussion of gate-keeping when it comes to prison research today, and Boehm’s article looking at probationers. In addition, there are six book reviews, including Kevin Steinmetz’s editor’s pick, a book review essay, and our featured historical book review. I hope you enjoy the current issue and please keep JQCJC in mind as an outlet for your own qualitative research.