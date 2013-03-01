[Note from Book Review Editor about Historical Book Reviews]

Book reviews typically focus on new noteworthy books based on topics relevant to the particular journal. For JQCJC, this means qualitative studies and research methods books focusing on qualitative methodologies. Once a book has passed its expiration date—typically one to three years after publication—the book is no longer considered fresh and worth reviewing. Over time, however, some books which should not be forgotten or neglected are overlooked. Here at JQCJC, we believe that it is worth revisiting these works and evaluating their contributions (or potential contributions) to the discipline. With that goal in mind, most issues of JQCJC will include a historical book review of a noteworthy but underappreciated work with the intent to make the old relevant once again. Hopefully, these reviews will encourage scholars to sift through the academic waste bin, as Jeff Ferrell might say, to find works which have been discarded or overlooked, but still have much to offer Criminal Justice and Criminology.