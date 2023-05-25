"Dying in Prison: End-of-Life Care Services in a State Correctional Facility" (by Brooke Colley Webb, Mollee K. Steely Smith, and Tusty ten Bensel): Review 3

Description
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Vote: Publish pending minor changes
This study discusses EOL care services in a state correctional facility. The authors thoroughly discuss the need and relevance of the programs framed on the importance of devising competent and useful EOL care services among a growing population of incarcerated aging individuals. In addition, the background and literature review provides a framework for readers to understand the context of these programs and the extent to which they are currently used in the U.S.
The study relies on qualitative interview data gathered from a sample of correctional facility staff and healthcare providers at the facility responsible for the current EOL program model used. The interview structure was appropriate for the research questions and to help inform understanding of the EOL care program within this correctional institution. The authors thematic coded the semi-structured interview data and appropriately presented themes about the participants’ views and opinions on the program. The data presented an interesting picture of the EOL program from the perspective of those responsible for providing care and the authors used this to build upon suggestions for improving such a program. Discussion of the use of inmate volunteers as caregivers was interesting and offered opportunities for future research in this area.
This study was well-designed and well-executed and made important contributions to the literature on EOL care services for correctional facilities.
Minor changes suggested are detailed below:
Research Design section – Can you provide information, if known, on how many individuals, either correctional or healthcare affiliated are involved with the EOL program in total?
EOL Care Services section, first paragraph, sentence 4 – change “primary objectives of incarceration which is” to “primary objectives of incarceration which ARE”
Services Provided by EOL Care section, first paragraph, sentence 1 – change “a considerable amount of resources is” to “a considerable amount of resources ARE”
Multidisciplinary and Interdisciplinary EOL Care Teams section, first paragraph, last sentence – change “refers them to community-based” to “REFER them to community-based.” Third paragraph, first sentence – change “some of these goals stands” to “some of these goals STAND”
Barriers to EOL Care Treatment in Prison section, first paragraph, sentence 2 – change “while Chandler (2003) suggest” to “While Chandler (2003) SUGGESTS.” Third paragraph, last sentence – change “encouraged of trust” to “encouraged trust”
Research Design section, first paragraph, last sentence – change “Data was collected” to “Data were collected.”
Discussion section, first paragraph, sentence 2 – change “chronic and terminally inmates” to “chronic and terminally ILL inmates”