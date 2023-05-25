"Dying in Prison: End-of-Life Care Services in a State Correctional Facility" (by Brooke Colley Webb, Mollee K. Steely Smith, and Tusty ten Bensel): Review 3

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

This study discusses EOL care services in a state correctional facility. The authors thoroughly discuss the need and relevance of the programs framed on the importance of devising competent and useful EOL care services among a growing population of incarcerated aging individuals. In addition, the background and literature review provides a framework for readers to understand the context of these programs and the extent to which they are currently used in the U.S.

The study relies on qualitative interview data gathered from a sample of correctional facility staff and healthcare providers at the facility responsible for the current EOL program model used. The interview structure was appropriate for the research questions and to help inform understanding of the EOL care program within this correctional institution. The authors thematic coded the semi-structured interview data and appropriately presented themes about the participants’ views and opinions on the program. The data presented an interesting picture of the EOL program from the perspective of those responsible for providing care and the authors used this to build upon suggestions for improving such a program. Discussion of the use of inmate volunteers as caregivers was interesting and offered opportunities for future research in this area.

This study was well-designed and well-executed and made important contributions to the literature on EOL care services for correctional facilities.

Minor changes suggested are detailed below: