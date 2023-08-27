"Information Trolls and Democracy: A Qualitative Examination of Disinformation Campaigns in Canada" (by Rachelle Louden and Richard Frank): Review 2

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

This is a well-organized and in-depth study of the disinformation published by The Buffalo Chronicle. The authors develop crucial concepts such as technology-facilitated disinformation, information trolling, and the dynamics of some news stories that blend false and accurate information to achieve ideological goals. The application of this framework is robust when discussing the potential for criminal prosecution of The Buffalo Chronicle for foreign election interference. Overall, this is an excellent article that needs proofreading for some grammar and spelling errors.