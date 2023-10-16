Procedural Justice in Prison: Examining Female Inmates’ Experiences, Perceptions, and Interactions with Correctional Officers (by Michael E. Antonio, Selena R. Price, and Cassandra L. Reyes): Review 1

Vote: Publish pending minor changes.

Literature Review

See the first section of Female Inmates. Extend the last sentence of that section. How does victimization impact the perception of CO’s behavior and treatment of prisoners? Any research to cite?

See the next section of Female Inmates. Can you offer an explanation (from the research cited) as to why correctional officers fail to show empathy and support less often than other correctional staff? May this be due to a lack of training? Job dissatisfaction/burnout? Can this be further discussed in the conclusion?

Present Analysis

Be specific that the study was conducted with female inmates.

Method

How was it determined that participants were accessed at a 6th-grade reading level?

Should the last sentence of the Method section be moved to Results?

Results

Here are a few thoughts/questions I had while reading the manuscript. This can after reading the sentence: Specifically, inmates neither showed levels of agreement nor disagreement that correctional officers were polite, showed compassion, were interested in listening to concerns, were good at reducing conflict, had a good working relationship with them, followed prison policies or protocols, were good role models, explained reasons for writing a disciplinary infraction, earned their respect, or were helpful. Are these (some of these) traits, behaviors, etc., part of a COs job description/responsibility? Perhaps there is a disconnect from/misunderstanding of the officer’s role(s) and inmates' perceptions of COs as a result. Hence, should job descriptions, training, etc., be changed?

See Table 3. I do not see how the response “You got good officers and not so good. Some fair…” fits the theme of Indifferent. This is a bit unclear to me.

Conclusion

See the last paragraph of the Conclusion section. Extend the potential benefits of these outcomes/suggestions.

Limitations

After reading this section, I am unclear about how surveys/questionnaires were distributed to the women (inmates). Did the researchers distribute these? Correctional staff? A little more clarification as to how the sample was obtained is needed.

Implications

Add/discuss the benefit to prisoners’ ability to reform/rehabilitate if they could do so without the added stress of negative interactions from staff. I contend that continued emotional abuse impacts the ability to heal/change, especially since many women come to prison with traumatic pasts.

How may comparing themes from males and females be important/utilized?

Misc.

I suggest another read through the manuscript as I noticed a few grammatical errors and typos. For example, the second sentence under the Female Inmates section of the literature review needs to be rephrased. Another example, sentences change tense/voice at times (in the same sentence). See the second to last sentence (on page 2), under the Procedural Justice section. There should be a space between the citation (Barkworth, 2021, p. 66). Previous research…

Remove comma from et al. in-text citation. See Shapiro et al., (2018)…

A transition is needed after Table 2 and Correctional Officers…

It seems to me that the heading New Officers are Horrible better fits ahead of the paragraph beginning with: Often female inmates observed the age of the officer played a…It seems out of place before the preceding paragraph.

See References section. See Lumb & Metz (2011). Is there a typo in the page numbers (21-26, 29)?