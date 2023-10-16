"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 2

Vote: 2: Publish with minor changes
I think it would be great to see a simple overview (just a few sentences) of demographic data in the first paragraph on the number of women, in general, working in federal and state corrections as well as the number of female wardens/superintendents out of the total serving. It would give the reader a sense of the scope of women serving in this field.
Typo in the first paragraph of the research design section…managing should be manage.
I think the second sentence in the next paragraph that starts with the quote “Non-standardized…in their own terms” could be omitted from the paper.
Likewise, the first paragraph in the data analysis section could be omitted.
Should the quotes in the section be in quotation marks?