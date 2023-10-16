Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Nov 16, 2023

"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 2

by Regina Matheson
Published onNov 16, 2023
"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
"You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
"You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
by Karen A. Altendorf, Bucknell University
  • Published on Nov 16, 2023
  • www.qualitativecriminology.com

Vote: 2: Publish with minor changes

I think it would be great to see a simple overview (just a few sentences) of demographic data in the first paragraph on the number of women, in general, working in federal and state corrections as well as the number of female wardens/superintendents out of the total serving. It would give the reader a sense of the scope of women serving in this field.

  • Typo in the first paragraph of the research design section…managing should be manage.

  • I think the second sentence in the next paragraph that starts with the quote “Non-standardized…in their own terms” could be omitted from the paper.

  • Likewise, the first paragraph in the data analysis section could be omitted.

  • Should the quotes in the section be in quotation marks?

Connections
1 of 4
Another Reply to "You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-6972
Published with