Published on Apr 16, 2023DOI

"A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison" (Pious Maedzenge and Dawn Beichner-Thomas): Review 3

by Anonymous Reviewer for "Qualitative Criminology
Published onApr 16, 2023
Vote: Publish as is.

I found this article to be of an underserved and high-risk population, and the topic of parenting is of great importance, given that literature suggests that maternal incarceration may have more adverse impacts on children. This paper did a good job of reviewing the literature and specifically talked about study implications. It would be a good addition to the literature.

