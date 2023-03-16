"A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison" (Pious Maedzenge and Dawn Beichner-Thomas): Review 3

A Thematic Analysis of Parenting Experiences of Women in Prison
Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Vote: Publish as is.
I found this article to be of an underserved and high-risk population, and the topic of parenting is of great importance, given that literature suggests that maternal incarceration may have more adverse impacts on children. This paper did a good job of reviewing the literature and specifically talked about study implications. It would be a good addition to the literature.