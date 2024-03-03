"Becoming a football hooligan: Applying the Differential Association Theory in a new way" (by Petter Ingemarsson): Review 4

Vote: Publish Pending Minor Changes

Explain: The subject matter and use of interview material is interesting. The interpretation of findings in light of theory, differential association, is sound.

Please put additional info below, as/if you see fit:

Additional Info:

I think the paper could make use of a bit more data. The reason I say this is because the authors describe thick description as a strength of the study near the end. However, most of the data presented are short segments of interviews without the use of extensive passages or analyses that might be described as thick.

I suggest adding at least one longer passage of a theoretically ideal interview and more attention to analyzing it, early in the paper.

Casting off class and gender aspects so easily on page 3 seems strange. I would suggest at least documenting with citations that you or others have already treated the subject with citation or note that the attractions of hooliganism may be especially attractive to those proximate to working class pub and football culture and that this shapes differential association. Then, in the findings you can note quickly whether you found support for this assertion, one that I think most casual observers and previous research holds true.

Other than that critique, my comments are mere editing.

First sentence – “the 1940’s”

Third paragraph – try disuse or disfavor instead of “oblivion” which is an overstatement and too colorful for the use here.

Third paragraph – the critique that disorganization is untestable is dated, and to be frank, silly. There have been many solid tests of the theory, or at least parts of it, in youth cohort data since the 1990s.

First paragraph, page 3 --- There is something wrong with the sentence and clarity that begins “When non-violent . . .”

Last sentence page 3 – “like-minded persons” or “the like-minded”

Lat sentence before numbering page 5 – The sentence that begins “By focusing . . . “ is confusing. Maybe try, “the ambition is to investigate whether DA can add to understanding of how joining a football firm occurs.”

Page 7 in the second paragraph of results – The sentence that begins “Their actual fascination” needs some development. I think the author is talking about the persons who occupy the cheering section and the status they get. As an American, I am not sure what they mean. Is it hooligans that occupy this section? Is the author saying that general fans in this section admire the firm associated with their club? I think the sentence needs a little work and explanation.

Page 10 in the Sense of Community Section – The sentence that begins “This is . . .” has an unclear referent. Is it the point about laughing or hanging out or a sense of community or all of the above that cited previous research supports?

Page 12 first paragraph – “are only give” is an error. Change it from passive tense and at least change the word to “given.”

Page 14 concluding discussion section – “Qualitative interviews are”