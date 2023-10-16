"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 4

Vote: Publish pending minor changes
Explain: I support publishing this article for the following reasons:
This is a timely and important topic. It is important to increase the number of women working in administrative and higher-level positions in correctional facilities in order to provide the alternative perspective that women can provide to the hypermasculine environment found in these facilities. Additionally, they provide positive female role models to the inmates (as noted in the article).
Identifying the issues that women in administrative and higher-level positions in correctional facilities face will allow researchers and professionals within the system to determine methods for increasing the number of women working in these facilities.
Additional Info:
Typos
Although women's entry into corrections is increasing, it is increasing as (at) a faster rate for white women than for women of color.
For example, do they pay more attention to their appearance that (than) if they were working in a different environment?
One woman though (thought her military background would help; but found corrections to be very different
Others claimed that their acceptance as one of the boys was situational or due to their position as warden, they till (still) indicated differences between themselves and their male coworkers: