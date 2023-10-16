Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Nov 16, 2023

"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 4

by Valerie R. Bell
Published onNov 16, 2023
"'You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday': Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents" (by Karen A. Altendorf): Review 4
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
"You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
"You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
by Karen A. Altendorf, Bucknell University
  • Published on Nov 16, 2023
  • www.qualitativecriminology.com

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

  • Explain: I support publishing this article for the following reasons:

    1. This is a timely and important topic. It is important to increase the number of women working in administrative and higher-level positions in correctional facilities in order to provide the alternative perspective that women can provide to the hypermasculine environment found in these facilities. Additionally, they provide positive female role models to the inmates (as noted in the article).

    2. Identifying the issues that women in administrative and higher-level positions in correctional facilities face will allow researchers and professionals within the system to determine methods for increasing the number of women working in these facilities.

  • Additional Info:

    1. Typos

      • Although women's entry into corrections is increasing, it is increasing as (at) a faster rate for white women than for women of color.

      • For example, do they pay more attention to their appearance that (than) if they were working in a different environment?

      • One woman though (thought her military background would help; but found corrections to be very different

      • Others claimed that their acceptance as one of the boys was situational or due to their position as warden, they till (still) indicated differences between themselves and their male coworkers:

Connections
1 of 4
Another Reply to "You're Going to Make a Hell of a Corrections Man Someday": Work Experiences of Female Wardens and Superintendents
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-6972
Published with