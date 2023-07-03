Skip to main content
Published on Aug 03, 2023DOI

"'Can I Get Some Harder Work?': Former Juvenile Offenders Narrated Educational Experiences in Juvenile Correctional Facilities" (by Deneil D. Christian, Joshua L. Adams, and Carl M. Miedich): Review 4

by Everett B. Singleton
Published onAug 03, 2023
key-enterThis Pub is a Reply to
by Deneil D. Christian, Tennessee State University, Joshua L. Adams, Arizona State University, and Carl M. Miedich, Liberty University
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 03, 2023
  • www.qualitativecriminology.com
Description

This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."

Vote: Publish as is

The research highlighted in this publication contributes to the much-needed larger body of research on education in juvenile correctional facilities.

Researchers have done a great job explaining the rationale for employing a hermetic phenomenological approach and linking it to the literature review section. Also, they did a great job illuminating the participants' voices chosen for the study in their findings.

Social Cognitive Theory fits well with understanding the experiences of those who have experiences incarcerated. 

You did a great job on this research on the experiences of formerly incarcerated individuals and articulated critical recommendations for the future direction of this research.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
