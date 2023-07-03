"'Can I Get Some Harder Work?': Former Juvenile Offenders Narrated Educational Experiences in Juvenile Correctional Facilities" (by Deneil D. Christian, Joshua L. Adams, and Carl M. Miedich): Review 4

Vote: Publish as is

The research highlighted in this publication contributes to the much-needed larger body of research on education in juvenile correctional facilities.

Researchers have done a great job explaining the rationale for employing a hermetic phenomenological approach and linking it to the literature review section. Also, they did a great job illuminating the participants' voices chosen for the study in their findings.

Social Cognitive Theory fits well with understanding the experiences of those who have experiences incarcerated.

You did a great job on this research on the experiences of formerly incarcerated individuals and articulated critical recommendations for the future direction of this research.