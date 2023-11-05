Skip to main content
Published on Dec 05, 2023

"An Exploratory Study on the Practice of Procedural Justice and Use of Force in Police-Citizen Encounters" (by Charles Cunha): Review 1

by John Hazy
Published onDec 05, 2023
Vote: Publish pending minor changes

Most of the suggested edits have to do with the presentation of the results in terms of one of the themes being “positive socialization”, not just “socialization”. The other category of changes is that the References needed to be in consistent APA format in how the journal names were formatted.

The author’s work addressed a topic of vital importance. It can be built upon empirically and theoretically with the good work put forth.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
