"Blood on the Walls: The Influence of Place Management on Jail and Prison Victimization" (Victor J. St. John): Review 3

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

First, I want to commend the author and their team for carrying out this important study on victimization within jails and prison settings. The focus on place management and how it generates risks for incarcerated people does contribute to the evolving literature on victimization more broadly, particularly in carceral settings. Despite the paper having several strengths (contributions, design of study, meaningful findings), I do recommend revisions, particularly in the methods, findings, and discussion sections, to strengthen the paper. I have provided line-by-line comments and suggestions within a PDF version of the manuscript, which I invited the author to consider as they continue to rework this manuscript both substantively and in terms of structure and format. I am confident the author(s) can make an important contribution to the extant literature.