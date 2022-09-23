"I'm Not Unemployed, I'm Unemployable": Challenges Finding and Sustaining Work for People Required to Register as Sex Offenders (Jennifer L. Wooldridge and Danielle J. S. Bailey): Review 1

Vote: Publish as is.

This article utilizes one of the largest qualitative samples I have seen in a long time. While the sample suffers from some selection bias and generalizability, the authors do a good job of discussing this in the limitation section. If I were to offer any suggestions for changing or making modifications, I would like to see the authors add a discussion on what is novel about this article. Much of what is reported here has been discussed in the literature extensively. It would add to the paper’s value to see a discussion on innovation.