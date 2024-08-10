"Complexities of appellate law: Experiences and perspectives of Utah indigent appellate attorneys" (by Whitney Howey, Stephanie Kathan, Jeremiah W. Jaggers & Chris Cambron): Review 1

Methodology

The Method section would benefit from more in-depth discussion. Why was your specific methodology selected, what is the strength of this methodology, are there previous studies that you cite that support your decision to use semi-structured interviews? What previous research did the authors use when constructing this current study?

Please expand on “convenience sampling,” and its potential strength/limitations.

How was the sampling method supported or constrained by attempts to diversity the sample group?

Did the researchers email the respondents directly or did the program staff email the researchers? Did the program staff serve as an intermediary during the recruitment process?

Discuss the date/institution that provided IRB approval.

What additional steps did the researchers take to try to ensure confidentiality and anonymity was maintained (beyond interviewing in a private setting)?

What was the overall response rate when the research team attempted to recruit respondents?