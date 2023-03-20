"Actionable Motivational Interviewing: Gendered Perceptions of Probation Officer-Client Relationships" (C.J. Appleton and Danielle S. Rudes): Review 1

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The paper is methodologically sound and presents one or more good ideas. The issue of the relationship and “style” of the PO as it relates to probationary clients is interesting and advances not only the literature on “corrections” but also potentially the psychological literature on the use of TA and MI in the corrections space. The paper would be strengthened by re-working the discussion such that it connects back to the statement made up front: This study examines the developmental process of TA with a particular focus on the role MI plays in the process.

Specifically, this statement suggests that the analysis will focus on the developmental process that MI plays in TA. And, though the paper offers many empirical examples of the impact of TA on client perceptions, the linkages between MI and TA (the process) remain implied but not directly articulated. I would suggest the authors consider re-organizing both the findings and the discussion to make the linkages (and the process) clear.