Olga Petintseva

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Ghent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussels

Email | [email protected]

Website | ugent.academia.edu/OlgaPetintseva

Twitter | @OlgaPetintseva

Topic | Youth justice, migration, social exclusion and discrimination, qualitative methods, narrative criminology

Method | Participatory action research, critical discourse analysis, interviewing, ethnography, narrative methods, visual methods, feminist research methodologies and epistemologies

Bio | Olga Petintseva is based in Belgium and affiliated to Ghent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel. She is a lecturer in youth and critical criminology and runs the project Performing culture in youth courts: An active ethnography of narrative negotiations funded by Research Foundation – Flanders. Olga is chairing the Working Group on Qualitative Research Methodologies and Epistemologies at the European Society of Criminology. Her recent books are: Youth Justice and Migration. Discursive Harms (2018) and Interviewing Elites, Experts and the Powerful in Criminology (2019, co-authored with Rita Faria and Yarin Eski). She also serves on the editorial boards of Crime Law and Social Change, Tijdschrift over Cultuur en Criminaliteit and Panopticon.