Nina Barbieri

Copy Editor

Affiliation | Director, Empower Community Development Corporation

Email | [email protected]

Website | https://www.linkedin.com/in/nina-barbieri/ and https://empowercdc.org/who-we-are/meet-our-team.html

Topic | Youth, delinquency, research methods, impacts of societal structures, K-16 education

Method | Mixed-methods, grounded theory, content analysis

Bio | Nina Barbieri is a Director at Empower CDC, a non-profit providing services to income-constrained families and communities. She received her PhD and MS in Criminology from the University of Texas at Dallas, and her BS in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Nina previously worked as a special education instructor before joining the University of Houston-Downtown in 2016 where she worked as a criminal justice professor before joining Empower CDC in 2024. Her research has been published in Aggression and Violent Behavior, Criminal Justice and Behavior, Crime & Delinquency, Deviant Behavior, and other outlets.