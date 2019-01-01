Natalie Todak

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Email | [email protected]

Website | uab.edu/cas/criminaljustice/people/faculty-directory/natalie-todak

Twitter | @naturally_crime

Topic | Policing; evidence-based policy; diversity, health, and wellness in criminal justice employees

Method | Semi-structured interviewing; focus groups; systematic social observation and field research; mixed methods

Bio | Natalie Todak is an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and policing scholar at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Using qualitative and mixed research methods, she has studied police use of the TASER, body-worn cameras, police de-escalation strategies, and police diversity extensively. She is currently focused on understanding the experiences of women in nontraditional spaces in law enforcement, as well as the experiences of police whistleblowers. In 2019, she was selected as a LEADS Academic by the U.S. National Institute of Justice, recognized for partnering with law enforcement agencies to collect and analyze original data. Dr. Todak is published in leading journals, such as Criminology, Criminology and Public Policy, Women & Criminal Justice, and Police Quarterly.