Monique Marks

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Durban University of Technology

Email | [email protected]

Topic | Police organizational change, police labour relations, drug use disorders, harm reduction, urban safety, social housing

Method | Participant observation, interviews, focus groups, creative arts (e.g., photovoice, empatheatre, placemaking mapping)

Bio | Monique Marks currently heads up the Urban Futures Centre at the Durban University of Technology (UFC@DUT). Initially trained as a social worker, she has a doctorate in Sociology from the University of Natal, and writes predominantly in the field of criminology. She has published widely in the areas of youth social movements, ethnographic research methods, police labour relations, police organizational change, harm reduction, urban safety and street level drug use. She has published seven books and over 60 peer reviewed articles. She sits on a number of international journal editorial boards and is the chairperson of the Human Science Research Council Press Board. In recent years she has played a crucial role within the harm reduction network in South Africa, advocating for evidence-based and human-rights focused policy in regard to drug use. She was part of a team that established South Africa’s first low threshold Opioid Substitution Therapy Programme which is foundational to new health policy in regard to the treatment of opioid use disorders. She continues to work closely with law enforcement officers, particularly in developing new approaches to policing vulnerable population groupings.