Miriam Boeri

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Bentley University

Email | [email protected]

Website | scholars.org/scholar/miriam-boeri

Twitter | @miriamboeri

Topic | Substance use, drug policy, public health

Method | Ethnographic research, mixed methods

Bio | Miriam Boeri is associate professor of sociology and department chair at Bentley University. She received her PhD from Georgia State University in 2002. Her books include Inside Ethnography: Researchers Reflect on the Challenges of Reaching Hidden Populations (University of California Press, 2019), co-edited with Rashi Shukla; Hurt: Chronicles of the Drug War Generation (University of California Press, 2017); Women on Ice: Methamphetamine Use among Suburban Women (Rutgers University, 2013). She is book editor for the Journal of Applied Social Sciences.