Mike Salinas

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Manchester Metropolitan University

Email | [email protected]

Website | mmu.ac.uk/sociology/staff/profile/index.php?id=1080

Twitter | @mikesalinasMCR

Topic | Drug use, illegal drug markets, offending careers over the life-course, image and performance enhancing drugs

Method | Observation, interviewing

Bio | Mike Salinas is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Manchester Metropolitan University with a particular interest in offending careers over the life-course, illegal drug markets and drug use. He holds a PhD in criminology from the University of Manchester, where he was an ESRC scholar. His doctoral research was based on a six-year ethnography of drug suppliers: the mechanics of their operations and the reasons for their fluctuating involvement in the illicit drug supply-chain. In 2015 the study was awarded 'Best PhD' in Organised Crime by the International Association for the Study of Organised Crime. More recently, his research focuses on the use, market and public health policy responses to image and performance enhancing drugs.