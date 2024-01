Meghan A. Novisky

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Cleveland State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | meghananovisky.net

Twitter | @DrNovisky

Topic | Health consequences of incarceration, conditions of confinement, victimization

Method | Semi-structured interviewing, focus groups, mixed-methods

Bio | Meghan A. Novisky is an assistant professor of criminology at Cleveland State University and a consultant with the University of Cincinnati’s Corrections Institute. She earned her PhD from Kent State University in 2016. Her most recent research appears in the journals Criminology, Justice Quarterly, and Victims & Offenders.