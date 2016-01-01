Matthew Bacon

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Sheffield

Email | [email protected]

Website | sheffield.ac.uk/law/people/centre-criminological-research/matthew-bacon

Twitter | @Matt_J_Bacon

Topic | (Drugs) policing, drug policy, illicit drug markets, criminal investigation

Method | Ethnography, interviews, document analysis

Bio | Matthew Bacon is a Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Sheffield. He is the author of Taking Care of Business (OUP, 2016), an ethnography of police detectives, drug law enforcement and proactive investigation. His work has been published in journals such as British Journal of Criminology, Evidence & Policy, International Journal of Drug Policy, and Policing & Society. His current research focuses on innovation and reform in drugs policing, especially alternatives to criminalisation and other harm reduction measures. Matthew is institutional co-lead of the N8 Policing Research Partnership and a founding member of the Sheffield University Policing Research Group. These roles involve promoting evidence-based practice and collaborations in knowledge exchange, enhanced training and research co-production.