Mark Wood

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Deakin University

Email | [email protected]

Website | deakin.edu.au/about-deakin/people/mark-wood

Twitter | @drmarkawood

Topic | Crime and technology, technology-facilitated violence, surveillance studies, digital criminology

Method | Semi-structured interviews, digital observation, grounded theory, visual methods, mixed methods

Bio | Mark is a Lecturer in Criminology at Deakin University in Australia. Most of his research falls within the sphere of digital criminology and examines intersections between technology, crime, and criminal justice. To that end, his research investigates how digital technologies, including social media and smartphones, shape the way crime is enacted, perceived, understood and responded to. He has examined issues including creepshot websites, Facebook crime prevention pages, street fight pages, smartphone crime prevention apps and the use of social media to subvert police surveillance. In addition to his research into the technology-crime nexus, he is also concerned with the public role(s) of criminology, including criminologists’ engagement with news and social media to communicate criminological knowledge beyond the academy. He is the author of Antisocial Media: Crime-Watching in the Internet Age (Palgrave Macmillan), and his work has been published in leading journals including Theoretical Criminology, The British Journal of Criminology and Crime Media Culture.